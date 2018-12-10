Christopher Kendall

Feb. 9, 1974 – Oct. 4, 2018
KANSAS CITY — Christopher Wayne Kendall, Leavenworth, died Oct. 4, 2018, at KU Medical Center. He was 44.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at Penile Bible Church, 2771 N.E. Trefoil Rd., Waverly.
