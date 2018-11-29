Christmas on California Event Location Moved

The Christmas on California fundraiser event scheduled for 12:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, has moved to its inclement weather location. The event will take place at St. Brigid's Hall, Osage City. St. Brigid's Hall is located directly behind St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 309 S. Sixth St., Osage City. There will still be pictures in the sleigh, as well as the other things activities planned. It will just be held indoors instead of outdoors due to the forecasted weather. The snow, however, is not forecasted until later, so still come out and support this fundraiser to benefit local cancer center and cancer patients.
