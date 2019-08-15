Chip and seal

Chip seal work starts Aug. 15 in Osage County

Chip seal work on three highways in Osage County will begin on Thursday, Aug. 15, weather permitting, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Work will start on a one-mile stretch of K-276 from Olivet to the ramps on U.S. 75 as well as on a stretch of K-278 from U.S. 75 west three miles. Then, will take place on U.S. 75 from just south of K-278 and extend north five miles to the K-68 junction.

Traffic will be controlled by a pilot car operation on each of these project areas as work progresses. Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes and add extra time to their travel schedules.

The work on the three highways is expected to be completed by Wednesday, Aug. 21, weather permitting.

Please use extra caution in the work zone areas.