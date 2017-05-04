Cars to cover downtown Osage City

OSAGE CITY — The 13th Annual Cruis’n and Cook’n Car Show will look to continue its third year of filling more than three blocks of Osage City’s central business district with over 300 vehicles this weekend.

“That’s what we’re hoping to get,” said Jeanette Swartz, member of Twin Lakes Cruisers, who organizes the event. “It’s sounding pretty good, mid 70s and sunny. We’ve got 90 some pre-entries so far, which is about what we had this time last year.”

The car show will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 8, with registration continuing through 11 a.m. All makes and models are welcome, including cars, trucks, vans, classic cars, muscle cars, antiques, street rods, rat rods and motorcycles.

Activities at the event will include Ripley’s Ol-Skool Pinstriping, a craft show in the senior center, downtown shopping, visiting at the Gilday White Eagle Gas Station, vendors and yoga in the park from 11 to noon, and the National Guard jousting pit and climbing wall.

“We’re going to have Prospect Bluegrass, a live band, from noon to 2 p.m.,” Swartz said.

Food vendors for the event will be the Community Covenant Church Women’s Group, Bakin Dawg’s BBQ, Saucy Lady Catering and Tod’s BBQ.

“It’s free admittance,” Swartz said.

For more information, call (785) 528-3667 or visit www.cruisnandcookn.com.