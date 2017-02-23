Carbondale man receives probation for sex crimes against a child

By The Topeka Capi... on Thu, 02/23/2017 - 13:35

ALMA — A Carbondale man was granted 36 months on probation after pleading no contest to two counts of sex crimes against a child under 14 years old in Wabaunsee County.

Richard Dean Calderwood was sentenced Tuesday in connection with two counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child. Calderwood’s complete birth date wasn’t listed on court records, although they indicate he was born in 1963.

Documents obtained from Wabaunsee County District Court list Judge Gary Nafziger as the sentencing judge.

Read the complete story on CJOnline.com

Advertisement

The Osage County Herald-Chronicle

The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.

All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.

Print edition published every Thursday.

 

Contact Us