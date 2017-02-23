Carbondale man receives probation for sex crimes against a child

ALMA — A Carbondale man was granted 36 months on probation after pleading no contest to two counts of sex crimes against a child under 14 years old in Wabaunsee County.

Richard Dean Calderwood was sentenced Tuesday in connection with two counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child. Calderwood’s complete birth date wasn’t listed on court records, although they indicate he was born in 1963.

Documents obtained from Wabaunsee County District Court list Judge Gary Nafziger as the sentencing judge.

