CANCELED - Burlingame 4th Annual Community Appreciation Dinner

By Tammy Schlingmann on Thu, 09/06/2018 - 12:05

The Burlingame Chamber of Commerce has submitted the following announcement.
"Due to a full week of rain from now through Saturday in our forecast, we have decided to postpone our annual appreciation dinner that was scheduled for this Saturday, Sept. 8th. Not only because it is expected to rain on Saturday, but also because the park will be very muddy with all the rain we are experiencing. We are sorry for any inconvenience and we are looking at make up dates! Please pass the word! Thank you for all you do!"

