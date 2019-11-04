Burn permits suspended

No burning today April 11

Bryce Romine, Osage County Emergency Management Director announced that all burn permits are suspended for today, April 11, 2019. This is a no burn day. No outside burning allowed.

The Fire Danger Index will be in the very high fire danger category. The means fire control will be very difficult and require extended effort.

A wind advisory is in effect.

Southerly winds will range from 20 to 30 mph with gust of 45 mph.

Light weight lawn furniture or garbage cans could be blown around by the strong winds. Driving high profile vehicles will be difficult.

This burn ban could be extended.