Burn permits suspended

No burning today April 10

Bryce Romine, Osage County Emergency Management Director announced that all burn permits are suspended for today, April 10, 2019. This is a no burn day. No outside burning allowed.

The Fire Danger Index will be in the very high fire danger category. The means fire control will be very difficult and require extended effort.

A wind advisory is in effect.

Southerly winds will range from 20 to 30 mph with gust of 40 to 50 mph.

Light weight lawn furniture or garbage cans could be blown around by the strong winds. Driving high profile vehicles will be difficult.

Today, mostly cloudy, with a high near 83.

Tonight, partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

This burn ban could be extended.