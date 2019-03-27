Burn permits suspended

No burning today March 27

Bryce Romine, Osage County Emergency Management Director announced that all burn permits are suspended for today, March 27, 2019. This is a no burn day. No outside burning allowed.

The Fire Danger Index will be in the very high fire danger category. The means fire control will be very difficult and require extended effort.

Southerly winds will range from 20 to 25 mph.

Light weight lawn furniture or garbage cans could be blown around by the strong winds. Driving high profile vehicles will be difficult.

Today, partly sunny with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.