No burning today April 13

Bryce Romine, Osage County Emergency Management Director announced that all burn permits are suspended for today, April 13, 2018. This is a no burn day. No outside burning allowed.

The Very High Fire Danger Index will be in the very high fire danger category.

Southerly winds will range from 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 40 and 50 mph.

Light weight lawn furniture or garbage cans could be blown around by the strong winds. Driving high profile vehicles will be difficult.