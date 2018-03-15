Burn permits suspended

By Rosie Blacketer on Thu, 03/15/2018 - 07:50

No burning today March 15

Bryce Romine, Osage County Emergency Management Director announced that all burn permits are suspended for today, March 15, 2018. This is a no burn day. No outside burning allowed.

The Rangeland Fire Danger Index will be in the very high fire danger category.

Very high fire danger means, that fires start quickly, spread furiously and burn intensely. All fires are potentially serious. All outdoor burning should be avoided.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

