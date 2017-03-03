All burn permits suspended for today

Bryce Romine, Osage County Emergency Management Director, has announced that all burn permits are suspended for today. This is a no burn day. No outside burning allowed.

Today is a very high fire danger day. The rangeland fire danger index will be in the very high category this afternoon.

Very high fire danger means, fire control will be very difficult and require extended effort. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Increasing winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts over 30 mph, combined with afternoon RH values in the 20-30 percent range, deep mixing heights, and dry fuels, will lead to a very high to possibly extreme fire danger this afternoon. There remains some uncertainty as to how low RH values will fall today given the possibility of increasing moisture streaming north out of Texas and Oklahoma.

As a result of this uncertainty, they have issued a fire weather watch along a line from Cloud to Lyon counties for this afternoon. Trends in RH will need to be closely monitored throughout the morning.

This may be extended.