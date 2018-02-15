Burn ban permits suspended

No burning today Feb. 15, 2018

Bryce Romine, Osage County Emergency Management Director announced that all burn permits are suspended for today, Feb. 15, 2018. This is a no burn day. No outside burning allowed.

Very high fire danger today.

The Rangeland Fire Danger Index will be in the very high category.

Very high danger means, that fires control will be very difficult and require extended effort. All fires are potentially serious. All outdoor burning is not recommended.

Today’s weather – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.