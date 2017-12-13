Burn ban permits suspended

No burning today Dec. 13

Bryce Romine, Osage County Emergency Management Director announced that all burn permits are suspended for today, Dec. 13, 2017. This is a no burn day. No outside burning allowed.

Very high fire danger today. The Rangeland Fire Danger Index will be in the very high category.

Very high fire danger means, fire control will be very difficult and require extended effort. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Todays forecast – Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.