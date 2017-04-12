Burn ban permits suspended

No burning today Dec. 4

Bryce Romine, Osage County Emergency Management Director announced that all burn permits are suspended for today, Dec. 4, 2017. This is a no burn day. No outside burning allowed.

Very high fire danger today. The Rangeland Fire Danger Index will be in the very high category.

Very high fire danger means, fire control will be very difficult and require extended effort. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Todays forecast – Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a south wind around 25 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.