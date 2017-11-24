Burn ban permits suspended

No burning today Nov. 24

Bryce Romine, Osage County Emergency Management Director announced that all burn permits are suspended for today, Nov. 24, 2017. This is a no burn day. No outside burning allowed.

Very high fire danger today. The Rangeland Fire Danger Index will be in the very high category.

Very high fire danger means, fire control will be very difficult and require extended effort. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Todays forecast – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.