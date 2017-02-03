Burn ban in effect today

No burn day

Bryce Romine, Osage County Emergency Management Director, has announced that all burn permits are suspended for today. This is a no burn day. No outside burning allowed.

Very high fire danger today. The rangeland fire danger index will be in the very high category. Very high fire danger means, fire control will be very difficult and require extended effort. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Light southwest winds this morning will increase somewhat then become northwesterly in the late morning to early afternoon behind a weak cold front. Sustained speeds of 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are anticipated this afternoon as humidity falls. There is small potential for humidity to briefly drop below 20 percent in southern areas. Winds will diminish quickly this evening with gusty south winds developing Friday. Humidity will again fall into the 20-30 percent range.

This is in effect and may be extended.