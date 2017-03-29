Burlingame to host bluegrass event

By Colter Robinson on Wed, 03/29/2017 - 16:04

BURLINGAME — Mark Hecht, owner of Trail Songs Music, plans on holding a grand opening 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. April 1 for his Stage 56 on Santa Fe Trail.

“At the Winfield Bluegrass Festival, all the stages are numbered,” said Hecht, “Stage 56 is a play off of that, I wanted to promote interest in traveling the Santa Fe Trail Highway 56.”

The event will hear bluegrass, folk and Americana artists. Seven bands will play, sponsored by Trail Songs Music and the Burlingame Chamber of Commerce. The event is timed to coincide with the Burlingame citywide garage sale day.

Bands playing include the Wood Valley Pickers, Prospect Bluegrass, Kelley Werts & the Poke Salad Orchestra, the Ready Brothers, Annie Wilson & Tallgrass Express, Pastense and the Vogts Sisters. The event has drawn support from Baldwin City, Burlingame, Council Grove, Overbrook and Kansas City businesses.

“Its a real eclectic selection of music done in a folk bluegrass, almost a folk rock thing,” said Hecht, “I want to emphasize the music. If there’s anything else it’s just dressing.”

Advertisement

The Osage County Herald-Chronicle

The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.

All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.

Print edition published every Thursday.

 

Contact Us