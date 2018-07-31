Burlingame Bearcats are Rolling Up Their Sleeves for Burlingame Community Service Day

Do you have an odd job you need done? You do not have the manpower or ability to get the job done? Let BJSHS students help you out with getting the job checked off of your “to do list” and on to your “done list.” Best part is the labor is free.

This fall BKSJS students will participate in an afternoon of community service projects. Applications are being accepted from local citizens for with projects they have around their homes.

Project requirements are you must supply all materials and supplies. The BJSHS will supply the labor. Projects must be able to be completed in an hour and a half. The location of the project must be within the immediate Burlingame area.

To submit your project for consideration, please email Chandra Dunbar at dunbar@usd454.net or Tammy Baird at tbaird@usd454.net. Please include your name, phone number, project location, type of project, how many people you are requesting in order to complete the project and any special skills that might be needed, like carpentry, painting, in order to complete the project.

All applications are due by Aug. 10 to be considered. Projects will be accepted in the order they are received and as manpower and ability permits.