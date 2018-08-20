Boil Water Advisory Rescinded for Osage County RWD No. 6 and a Portion of Coffey County RWD No. 3

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a boil water advisory for Osage County RWD 6 and for a portion of Coffey County RWD No. 3. These systems are currently receiving their water supply from an alternate source.

The boil water advisory remains in effect for the portion of Coffey County RWD No. 3 in the City of Olivet and within an approximate 2-mile radius. This boil water advisory does not include BETO Junction Travel Plaza or Wolf Creek Nuclear Operating Corporation.

Customers in the affected area should observe the following precautions until further notice:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.

Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.

Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.

Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.

The advisory was issued because of a line break resulting in a loss of pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure may result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

Public water suppliers in Kansas take all measures necessary to notify customers quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether it’s the supplier or KDHE that announces a boil water advisory, KDHE will issue the rescind order.