Bettys Celebrate 65 Years of Marriage

By Rosie Blacketer on Mon, 06/04/2018 - 14:08

Charles and Viola Beatty will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary June 6 with a family dinner.

They began dating before they graduated from Lyndon High School. After Charles served two years in the Army, they settled on a farm southeast of Lyndon. Farming was mostly hay for the horses Charles raised or trained. He became a well-known auctioneer, with Viola assisting as a clerk or cashier. In 1974, they opened Beatty’s Western Wear in Lyndon and retired in 2008 from this endeavor. After living on Highway 68 for 62 years, they moved to 1126 Gum Rd., Lyndon.

The oldest of three sons, Dave Beatty and his wife, Connie, live in Lodi, Calif. Russ and his wife, Robin, live in Emporia. Ed resides in Lyndon. The family also includes two grandsons, Colton, Lyndon, and Timmy, Lodi, Calif.

Advertisement

The Osage County Herald-Chronicle

The official newspaper of Osage County; the cities of Burlingame, Carbondale, Lyndon, Melvern, Olivet, Osage City, Overbrook, Quenemo and Scranton; Burlingame USD 454, Lyndon USD 421, Marais des Cygnes Valley USD 456, Osage City USD 420 and Santa Fe Trail USD 434.

All content @1863-2016 Osage County Herald-Chronicle, unless otherwise stated.

Print edition published every Thursday.

 

Contact Us