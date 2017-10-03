Bearcats overtake Osborne in first round of state

HAYS — The Burlingame Bearcats continued their state run with a 63-53 overtime win against Osborne in first round of the Class 1A Division I State Basketball Tournament Thursday in Hays.

The Bearcats trailed for 32 minutes and 25 seconds of the game, with Osborne leading by as many as 9 points in the third quarter.

“I thought Osborne shot the 3 really well in the first half. I thought we forced them into a lot of tough shots with our defense,” said Creighton Winters, Burlingame head coach. “They don't see a lot of man to man during the season because of their athleticism. I thought we really caused them some problems in the second half with our defense.”

Burlingame battled back in the third and fourth quarters to tie the game 47-47 at the end of regulation. The Bearcats shot ahead with a 17-6 run in overtime to advance.

Jacob Thompson led all players, scoring 30 points with 12 rebounds; Montana Giffin backed him up with 11 points.

The Bearcats (22-2) advance to play Montezuma (23-1) at 8:15 p.m. tonight.

“They are very big team with two post players that are 6-6 each, and two guards that shoot the ball really well,” said Winters. “We will have to be very fundamentally sound rebounding and we will have to knock down some outside shots to win.”

The winner will move on to play in the championship game at 6:15 p.m. Saturday. Tomorrow’s runner-up will play in the third place game at 2 p.m.