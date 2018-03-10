Alert systems used during AMBER Alerts to be tested today

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), who administers the AMBER Alert program for the state of Kansas, wants the public to be aware that the alert systems utilized during child abductions will be tested early this afternoon.

Today, Oct. 3, at 1:18 p.m. the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will conduct a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). Immediately following the WEA test, at 1:20 p.m., the Emergency Alert System (EAS) will also be tested.

These emergency communications systems are the technologies used during AMBER alerts, as well as in national emergencies, or in instances of extreme hazardous weather. In the past in Kansas, they have been activated most commonly at the time of a child abduction.

Most cell phone users will receive the alert tone along with the message, "Presidential Alert: THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System, No action is needed.” Radio, TV, cable, and other broadcasters, will test EAS systems with the message, "THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System."

No action will be required by the public for either test today. However, we would like to remind Kansans that while there is no actual emergency today, when they receive these alerts in the future, to remain vigilant. These technologies, and the input of the public, are often critical to the successful outcome of an AMBER Alert activation.

To learn more about today’s nationwide test go to: https://www.fema.gov/emergency-alert-test. To subscribe to email notifications during an AMBER alert go to: www.ksamber.org, or follow on Twitter @ksamberalert.